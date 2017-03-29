Robert Lee “Bobby” Goforth

March 29, 2017 Area Obituaries

Robert Lee “Bobby” Goforth, 52, of Burleson, Texas, passed away March 24, 2017 at his residence.

He was born March 12, 1965 in Vincennes to Donald and June (Brock) Goforth.

A 1983 graduate of South Knox High School, Robert served in the Army and retired from metal stamping. He was a member of the Eagles #384 and enjoyed music, going to concerts, collecting beer steins, wood working, cooking, recycling, and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, Heather (Harrison) Goforth, whom he married on July 19, 2008; his father, Don and Rosalie Goforth of Fritchton; his mother, June and Russell Wells of Georgia; his children, Brock and Andrew Goforth of Vincennes, and Jeffrey Goforth of Norfolk, VA; his step children, Matthew Ridge of Joshua, TX; and Haylee Ridge of Burleson, TX; his brothers and sisters, Mark Wells of Alabama, Kim Goforth of Wisconsin, Donna Hobbs of Georgia, and Stefanie Wells of Alabama; his step sisters, Gail Mitchell of Tennessee, and Sandi Decker of Vincennes; and his grandchildren, Connor Goforth, Carson Goforth, Chevy Goforth, Ryleigh Goforth, Domino Goforth, Aribella Goforth, Sienna Goforth, and Nathaniel Goforth.

Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Friday March 31, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home. All other services will be private at the request of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com