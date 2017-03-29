Knox County Jail report

-Vincennes Police report they made drug related arrests at 4-pm yesterday at 2nd and Buntin. 42-year-old Christopher E. Thomas is charged with possession of a syringe. Leann Hicks, 42-years-old was charged with possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and on Knox County warrants for failure to appear on perjury and false informing

-21-year-old Desmond Cunningham of was booked into the Knox County Jail just after 5 this morning for failure to appear.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48-year-old Jennifer Junod yesterday. She was booked in at 2:32-pm for fraud and theft.

-26-year-old Ryan Morgan was jailed for contempt of court yesterday.

-25—year-old Eli Thompson was arrested yesterday by Vincennes Police for intimidation.

-Dylan Smith, 23, was booked into the Knox County Jail Tuesday morning for trespassing and a parole violation.

-51-year-old Allen Davis was arrested by Knox County Deputies Tuesday morning for operating while intoxicated.

Knox County Mugshots