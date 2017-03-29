Insurers deny claims based on questionable cell tower data





Insurance companies are using cellphone tower data to deny claims for stolen cars, burned homes and other mishaps, despite the accuracy of the information coming under question at criminal trials across the country.

Jaclyn Bentley, of Clinton, Iowa, was acquitted of arson and insurance fraud charges last month after casting doubt on cell tower information. She says she was camping about 17 miles away from her home when it caught fire and burned down in 2014.

State Farm had denied her claim, saying tower data showed her phone was 5 to 12 miles away from the campsite shortly after the fire was reported. A company spokesman declined to comment.

Other people told The Associated Press similar stories.

Experts say cellphones can be up to 20 miles away when connecting with a tower.

(story from AP news)