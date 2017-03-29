Indiana Panel OKs amended abortion bill on parental notification

A House panel has addressed constitutionality concerns by amending an abortion proposal that would have drastically altered the state’s judicial bypass procedure.

Sen. Erin Houchin’s measure would have mandated parents receive legal notice and have a chance to object in court when their child petitions a judge for permission to have an abortion.

Many opponents say the Salem Republican’s bill was unconstitutional because it removed the confidentiality of the judicial bypass.

An amendment approved Tuesday removes that provision and instead requires a judge to determine whether parental notification before the abortion is in the child’s best interest.

The panel voted 8-4 to send the amended bill to the House. Other amendments address abortion clinic licensure, reporting deadlines and sex trafficking training.

