Illinois Lottery manager still on job after firing

A private company hired to manage the Illinois lottery remains on the job more than two years after the state first moved to fire it for missing sales goals, and the firm is now able to collect more in fees than under its original contract.

That’s the finding of an Associated Press review of Northstar Lottery Group.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration says the delay reflects challenges states have faced since turning some lottery operations over to the private sector.

Indiana and New Jersey also hired private managers. All three states have lowered revenue projections or restructured contracts because of disappointing sales.

A replacement firm for Illinois was supposed to have been hired by Jan. 1. But Illinois has extended Northstar’s contract, and the company could stay on through 2017.

(story by AP)