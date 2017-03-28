Vincennes residents sentenced in Illinois on drug charges

Lawrence County State’s Attorney Michael M. Strange announced that 28 year-old Tricia J. Shade of Vincennes was sentenced on a charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony. Shade, who had previously pled guilty to the charge, was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release. Shade is required to pay a $500 Drug Assessment Fee as well as court costs. Shade was charged with possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.

Strange also announced that 34 year-old Heather L. Arnold of Vincennes was sentenced on a charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony. Arnold, who had previously pled guilty to the charge, was sentenced to 2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release. Arnold is required to pay a $500 Drug Assessment Fee as well as court costs. Arnold was charged with possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine.