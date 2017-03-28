Knox County arrest log

-Vincennes police conducted an investigation this morning at 501 Busseron. At 2:15 am they say 35 year-old Jeffrey L. Marsh was arrested for Level 6 Felony Residential Entry and taken to the Knox County Jail.

-Kevin Kirby, 34, was arrested by Bicknell Police. He was jailed at 12:20 this morning for operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

-26-year-old Hannah Evans was booked into the Knox County Jail at 10:51 last night for public intoxication after being arrested by VPD.

-Derek Hamm, 39, was charged with contempt of court and jailed at just before 11 last night.

-Bicknell Police arrested Kelsea Bunte yesterday on a failure to appear warrant.

-Trenton Yockey, 22-years-old, arrested on a failure to appear warrant by the sheriff’s department yesterday.

-Early yesterday morning, VU Police arrested Michael Osborne, 56 for operating while intoxicated.

Mugshots