Knox County Arrests from the weekend

-A traffic stop at midnight last night at Emison and Willow in Vincennes resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old 38-year-old Brock A. Ridgley of Vincennes. He’s charged with possession of narcotic drug and a controlled substance. He was also cited for driving while suspended and operating with expired plates.

-At 3:43-am Sunday, Vincennes Police arrested 32-year-old Jessica Sue Lowrey of Carlisle. She was charged with operating while intoxicated with endangerment after a traffic stop in the 500 block of North 7th in Vincennes.

-Vincennes Police conducted a traffic stop on North 10th at 1-am Sunday morning. 35-year-old Aaron Lee Neighbors was charged wit operating while intoxicated with endangerment, reckless driving and possession of hash oil.

-Bicknell Police arrested Kelsey Bunte Sunday. Bunte was booked in at just before 5 for failure to appear.

-James Faulkenberg was arrested for intimidation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement. He was also wanted on warrants. The arrest made by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies.

-52-year-old Larry R. Foster was arrested for possession of a syringe Sunday morning.

-Crank Hunckler was charged with operating while intoxicated over the weekend.

