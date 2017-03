Sanford A. “Sandy” Walker, 62, of Vincennes, passed away at 2:25 am Monday March 27, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

He was born December 21, 1954 in Vincennes to Sanford and Margarite (Alton) Walker.

Sanford had worked construction and enjoyed watching Nascar, fishing, and working on cars.

Surviving are his son, Josh Walker of Vincennes; and a grandchild, Karter Walker.

The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com