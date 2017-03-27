Marcia Ann Klipsch Nordhorn (70) went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2017, in Knoxville, TN, surrounded by her loving children.

She was born on January 18, 1947, in Washington, IN. Marcia was the beloved daughter of Marion and Beatrice (Drof) Klipsch, both deceased. She was a member of Halls Christian Church in Knoxville, TN.

After graduating from Petersburg High School in 1965, she earned an Associate’s Degree at Vincennes University, a Bachelor of Science in Education at Oakland City University and then obtained a Master’s of Education from Indiana State University. Marcia had an amazing passion for educating children and spent her entire career teaching at Clark Middle School and Franklin Elementary School in Vincennes, IN. She continued to volunteer at her grandchildren’s elementary schools in the Knoxville area after retiring.

She is preceded in death by her best friend and husband, Robert Wayne Nordhorn; mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Dorothy Belle (Jackson) Nordhorn; brother-in-law Thomas Nordhorn; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stanley and Donna (Nordhorn) Cook; maternal grandparents, William and Iva Drof; and, paternal grandparents, Ralph and Henrietta Klipsch.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Clif and Angelia (Phipps) Nordhorn; daughter and son-in-law, Joseph and Kelley (Nordhorn) Krauss; and, her pride and joy…grandchildren: Capt. Ron and Hannah (Nordhorn) Feher, Jackson Krauss, Eli Nordhorn, and Nicholas Krauss; brother and sister-in-law, David and Terry Klipsch; sister-in-law, Delta (Corn) Nordhorn; nieces and nephews: Kim (Jim) Griffiths, Mark (Ranika) Klipsch; Delta Ann (David) York, Sarah (Kirk) Ericksen; and, several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Autumn Care Assisted Living in Knoxville for their amazing care and love for mom over the past four years, as well as to Tennova Residential Hospice for their comforting and tender compassion provided in the last days of mom’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in her honor to one of the following: The Robert W. Nordhorn Memorial Scholarship Fund via the Community Foundation Alliance: 5000 E. Virginia Street, Suite #4, Evansville, IN, 47715 (https://www.communityfoundationalliance.org/knox/). Or, to the Grace Christian Academy Fund: 5914 Beaver Ridge Road, Knoxville, TN, 37931 (http://www.gcarams.org/giving/).

Visitation for friends and family will be at Goodwin Funeral Home in Vincennes on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm with the funeral starting at 2:00 with Rev. Andrew Phipps officiating. Burial will be at the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Petersburg. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com