Fatal Crash on Route 33

A Hidalgo man was killed in an accident that occurred one mile west of Wheeler early Sunday morning. Illinois State Police say 48 year-old Jerry D. Donaldson was traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 33 when he ran off the right side of the roadway. Donaldson reportedly over-corrected and caused the vehicle to overturn. Donaldson was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle then overturned approximately 3 more times, coming to a rest in the north ditch. Jerry Donaldson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident by the Jasper County Coroner.