Cubs-Cardinals rivalry exhibit opens at Lincoln Museum

A new exhibit on a baseball Civil War is now at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Springfield.

“Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry” opened this weekend and runs until December 31.

The exhibit includes gear — much of it on loan from the National Baseball Hall of Fame — worn or used by such greats as Rogers Hornsby, Hack Wilson, Greg Maddux, Stan Musial and Mordecai “Three Fingers” Brown.

There’s an item guaranteed to please Cardinals fans more than Cubs fans: The base Lou Brock stole — a decade after the Cubs traded him to St. Louis — to break the single season record for stolen bases.

There are even trivia questions that will help the library determine which team has the most knowledgeable fans.

