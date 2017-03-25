Knox County Arrests

Knox County Mugshots

-Vincennes Police arrested Christopher Darrough for disorderly conduct this morning. He was jailed at 3:45-am.

-Bicknell Police arrested Brandy Ray for contempt of court overnight. She was jailed at 1:08-am.

-At just after 10 last night, 28-year-old James Norris was jailed in Knox County for operating while intoxicated. The arrest made by Bicknell Police.

-The Vincennes Police Department arrested a wanted person early this morning at the Econolodge on Old Wheatland Road. 34-year-old Ryan Christopher Smith was picked up on Knox County warrants for failure to appear and contempt.

-A 22-year-old woman was arrested after an incident at 2nd and Niblack in Vincennes yesterday afternoon. Arrest reports state that at 4:50-pm, Kristen Danielle Carlisle of Vincennes was charged with possession of a controlled substance, synthetic drugs and paraphernalia. She apparently resisted and was also charged with resisting law enforcement.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Eric Wilson for domestic battery in the presence of a child. He was jailed at 2:23-pm.

-Also yesterday afternoon the Sherrif’s Department in Knox County charged 53-year-old James Lamkin with battery.