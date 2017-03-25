Donald Wayne Morrison, 79, 1518 Prairie, Vincennes, passed away at 1:00 am Friday March 24, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

He was born December 10, 1937 in Gibson County to Virgil and Flossie (Easter) Morrison.

Don owned and operated Don’s Roofing and Home Repair, loved his grandchildren, and served in the US Army.

Surviving are his wife, Anita (Smith) Morrison; his children, Jeff Morrison and his fiancé, Jennifer Chansler of Vincennes, Donald Morrison Jr. and his wife, Dee of Cleveland, Tennessee; and his grandchildren, Donnie Neal Morrison, Zachary Morrison, Tanner Morrison, and Kyle Morrison,

Preceding him in death were his parents, and his daughter, Dawn Morrison.

God looked around his garden

And found an empty place.

He then looked down upon the earth,

And saw your tired face.

He put His arms around you

And lifted you to rest.

God’s garden must be beautiful,

He always takes the best.

He knew that you were suffering,

He knew that you were in pain.

He knew that you would never

Get well on earth again.

He saw the road was getting rough

And the hills were hard to climb.

So He closed your weary eyelids

And whispered “Peace be thine.”

It broke our hearts to lose you

But you did not go alone…

For part of us went with you

The day God called you home.”

Private services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gardnerbrockman.com