An Illinois man has been jailed in connection with an Indiana burglary. Shelburn Oil Investment Properties in Sullivan County, Indiana reported a theft last month. Security video led investigators to a truck and trailer in Robinson, Illinois with a a saltwater pump in it worth $30,000. The pump had been stolen. 24-year-old Michael Bryan of Bridgeport, Illinois was arrested in the case and charged with burglary and theft. He was being held on bond in the Sullivan County Jail.