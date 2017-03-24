Area arrest reports

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

Knox County Mugshots

-Vincennes Police arrested a local woman on drug possession charges Thursday afternoon. Officers arrested 34-year-old Maria Tate near 6th and Vigo around 3 pm. Police say Tate was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear for possession of marijuana and related charges. Following her arrest, police say they Tate was found to be in possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and possession of syringes. She was taken to the Knox County Jail.

-At 1:08 this morning police arrested a wanted man in the 500 block of North 3rd. 27-year-old Eric Lee McCarter of Vincennes was wanted on a Knox County warrant for contempt of court.

_At 5-a, this morning, Jeremy Burke, 39, was incarcerated at the Knox County Jail after being arrested by VPD for theft and domestic battery.

-Bicknell Police arrested 22-year-old Samuel Chambers for public intoxication. He was jailed at 8:08 last night.