ST. VINCENT SIGNS MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH DCH

(Evansville, Indiana) St. Vincent has signed a management agreement to operate Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Indiana.

As part of the agreement, the positions of Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Daviess will be associates of St. Vincent. The agreement goes into effect April 10, replacing the hospital’s current management agreement with another organization.

Tracy Conroy has accepted the position of CEO and will assume this new role in April. Tracy most recently served as Director of Operations for Tri State Community Clinics. Prior to that she was Director of Clinical Services for The Village at Hamilton Pointe, and also served as CEO of Select Specialty Hospital for 11 years.

Mandy Rodewald will serve as Interim CFO in April. Mandy currently serves as the Controller and Director of Accounting for Daviess Community Hospital. Prior to joining Daviess in 2013, Mandy served in various Finance roles at St. Mary’s Health, which now goes by the name St. Vincent.

The agreement does not involve the purchase of assets, and both systems will remain independent while working collaboratively with physicians, clinicians and other providers delivering care for Washington and the surrounding area.

In August 2015, the health systems began working together through a clinical affiliation to implement clinical pathways and protocols for enhanced patient care and improved care coordination. Specialty services such as urology, nephrology, and coordinated perinatal and trauma care were added to the Daviess County area.