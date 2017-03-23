Larry R. Gibson II passed away at 5:50 pm on March 21, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Larry was born on February 11, 1985 the son of Larry R. and Mary K. (Coffman)

Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his mother and father, Mary and Larry Gibson of Monroe City; daughter, DayLynn Gibson of Vincennes; sister, Melissa McGavic and her husband Scott of Monroe City; and his girlfriend, Jessica Strohmeyer of Vincennes.

There will be a graveside service at a later date and Goodwin Funeral Home has been entrusted with Larry's final arrangements.