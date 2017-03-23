Jail Reports

KNOX ARRESTS

Knox Mugshots

-Indiana State Police arrested 18-year-old Quavon Gardner last night. He’s charged with possession of marijuana, operating while intoxicated and operating without ever having a license. He was jailed at midnight.

-The Knox County Sherrif’s Department served failure to appear warrants yesterday afternoon. 21-year-old Taylor Gatwood and 19-year-old Amber Dobrowolski were booked into the Knox County Jail on separate warrants.

-Vincennes Police charged 20-year-old Tampa Hampton with contempt of court. She was jailed yesterday morning.

DAVIESS COUNTY

Daviess County Mugshots

-Indiana State Police arrested three people yesterday afternoon. Two of them are from Texas. Justin M. Brock, 36, of Houston, Texas and 38-year-old Shelley Atkins of Wharton, Texas are both charged with assisting a criminal and false informing. Atkins is also charged with operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance and with a warrant for failure to appear. Also Richard A. Caswell, 39 of Bedford was charged with resisting law enforcement. All are being held at the Daviess County Security Center. Atkins and Caswell were jailed without bond. Brock’s bond was set at $2000.

-The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Bloomington man on a warrant for failure to appear. 38-year-old Jason M. Frields was jailed at 4:44pm yesterday and was being held on a $2000 bond.

-A Knox County man was arrested yesterday by state troopers for failure to appear. Bond for 46-year-old Carla D. Hill of Wheatland was set at $2500.

-29-year-old Christopher L. Ruble of Odon was picked up on a warrant yesterday for failure to appear. He was arrested by the Sheriff’s Department. Bond was posted.