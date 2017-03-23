INDOT Seeking public input on projects

The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on road and bridge construction projects. A four year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is being published this week for public review. Included are projects concerning highways, bicycles, pedestrians and transit. They are scheduled to take place from July of this year up to 2021.

There will be a half dozen open houses and regional INDOT offices across the state. There, attendees can talk to officials about the program. The open house at the Vincennes sub-district office is March 29th which is next Thursday. The office is located on US 41 South of Vincennes.