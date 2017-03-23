Honor Flight needs donations

The President Emeritus of Honor Flight is putting out an appeal for donations. Jerry Clewlow shared the groups mission with members of the Knox County Chamber of Commerce Wednesday,

He says Honor Flight is non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s Veterans for all of their sacrifices.

Twice a year, Clewlow says they fly veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials built to honor their service. He says all veterans are eligible to go regardless if they fought on the frontline or served in another capacity.

Clewlow says 20 veterans from Knox County were part of a contingent that made the most recent flight to the Nation’s Capital. He says they can even accommodate veterans who have a medical condition.

Normally a guardian is assisgned watch over each veteran.

Clewlow added the cost for flying isn’t cheap.

He says donations can be made by going online to HonorFlightSI.org or they can send a personal check to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana at P.O. Box 8234 in Evansville.