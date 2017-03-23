Beware of a local IRS phone scam

The Vincennes Police Department is warning the public about a scam making it’s way through the community.

The department says it has received a number of reports from concerned citizens, saying they are getting calls from an automated message stating they owe money to the IRS. The call then provides a number to call to set up payments. Callers are reportedly threatened that a warrant is out for their arrest and that law enforcement is searching for them.

VPD says that if you do receive a call like this, it is a scam, and do not call the number back, or provide any type of payment. The IRS does not contact individuals via telephone and demand money.