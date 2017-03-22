Several arrests in the region

KNOX COUNTY

Knox County Mugshots

-At 3:27 this morning, Arley Dixon, 26 was jailed in Knox County for public intoxication.

-Bicknell Police arrested 37-year-old Robert Leggat for operating while intoxicated overnight. He was booked in at 2:18-am today.

-Vincennes police were called to 6th and Vigo at 8:06 last night. They were investigating a complaint concerning a threat. 36-year-old James Dale Bryant II was arrested on the scene for public intoxication.

-At 6-am this morning, police arrested 2 people on warrants at 501 Busseron. 20-year-old Tiana M. Hampton for contempt of court, while 22 year old Tina L. Emmons was wanted for a probation violation on the initial charges of theft and battery.

-Vincennes Police arrested Andrew White, 33 years-old yesterday for two counts of theft. He was booked in at 5:54-pm.

-City police arrested 36-year-old James Bryant for public intoxication. He was jailed at 8:15 Tuesday morning.

-51-year-old Lanny House was arrested by city police Tuesday for failure to appear.

-Knox County jail reports show that 57-year-old Marla Bowers was booked into the Knox County Jail at just before noon yesterday and charged with burglary and theft.

-Reynaldo Quintero was arrested for operating while intoxicated with greater than .15% BAC and for operating without a license. He was jailed yesterday on the charges.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, ILLINOIS

A Lawrenceville man was arrested on drug possession charges after leading police on a chase. Lawrenceville Police charged 38 year-old Buster Green with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and fleeing police. Green was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

DAVIESS COUNTY

Daviess County Mugshots

-Early this morning, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department charged a Washington woman with numerous offenses in an alcohol related investigation. 28-year-old Shirley A. Verseman is charged with operating while intoxicated refusal, resisting law enforcement and battery on law enforcement and also intimidation. She was booked into jail at 3:06-am today. No bond was set.

-Travis E. Allen, 24, of Loogootee was arrested yesterday on a warrant for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. Bond was set at $10,000 at the Daviess County Security Center.

-37-year-old Autumn Dotterweich of Loogootee was arrested yesterday for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence with bond set at $25,000.

-23-year-old Alexander G. Dale of Lebanon, Indiana was jailed yesterday for failure to appear. Bond was set at $2000.