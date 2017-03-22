Main Street crash in Vincennes claims 1 life

A Monroe City man died in a single SUV accident yesterday afternoon on Main Street Road in Vincennes. Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen said the victim was 32-year-old Larry Gibson-Junior.

The accident occurred around 3:29 pm. Knox County Sheriff Morris says the vehicle was eastbound on Main Street. Eyewitnesses said it was swerving from side-to-side at a high rate of speed.

Gibson-Junior continued out Main Street past Felt King Road when he swerved to the right striking several mail boxes. The vehicle than crossed back across the roadway into a ditch and rolled several times coming to rest in a wooded area. Morris says the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department worked the accident scene along with assistance of Vincennes City and Indiana State Police.