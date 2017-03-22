Changes coming to WFML

Read the official news releases from DLC Media and Vincennes University concerning local radio changes…

DLC MEDIA NEWS RELEASE ON WFML CHANGES

The Local Marketing Agreement between DLC Media, Inc. and Vincennes University Foundation radio station WFML-FM 96.7 will come to an end March 31st at Midnight. DLC has operated WFML 96.7 for the past ten years, winning two consecutive five-year terms to operate the radio station on VU’s behalf. The station is currently a “Jack FM” format. However, the Jack FM will not remain on WFML.

Dave Crooks is the President and General Manager of DLC Media, Inc. ‘We’ve enjoyed our partnership with Vincennes University Broadcasting. However, VU has decided to program WFML in-house after allowing commercial companies the opportunity to operate WFML for the past fifteen years. I respect their decision and wish them nothing but success with their new programming.” Crooks added, “We hope our ten year investment has helped fund several scholarships for the VU Foundation. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Indiana’s First College.”

DLC Media, Inc. owns and operates 9 radio stations in the Terre Haute TV Market. The company is based in Washington, Indiana where they operate WAMW-FM Memories 107.9 and The General 95.9 & 1580 WAMW as well as five more Radio stations in the Terre Haute Metro.

DLC Media recently purchased WAKO-FM and WAKO-AM in Lawrenceville, Illinois. The WAKO-FM format was changed to “Lite 103” featuring Light Adult Contemporary music. Lite 103 is also the exclusive local radio station for Chicago Cubs Baseball.

DLC Media, Inc. also announced this week they are launching a new radio station which will serve Lawrence and Knox Counties. According to Crooks, a new Classic Country format will be on the air soon at 99.3 FM and 910 AM. It will be called “The Legend”.

VINCENNES UNIVERSITY NEWS RELEASE ON WFML CHANGES

Vincennes University Broadcasting is excited to announce

that it will resume operation of local Vincennes radio station 96.7 WFML-FM

beginning April 1, 2017. A renewed focus on the local community will be

enhanced by a new format and on-air staff, including Program Director and

longtime local broadcaster Dane Foley, a VU alumnus. WFML’s new station

format will be fully revealed on April 2.

“I believe that we are going to fill a musical hole in our market,” said

WFML General Manager Kevin Watson. “While we have enjoyed our working

agreement with DLC Media over the past decade, we are even more thrilled

about the opportunities that operating WFML in-house will provide for our

listeners, our local community and our students.”

DLC Media, based in Washington, Indiana, has operated the station for the

past 10 years under a series of formats and moniker’s including; “True

Country-The Fox,” MAX, Max Rock and JackFM, which is the current station

name. On March 31, 2017 DLC Media’s lease with Vincennes University will

come to an end and the station will once again be operated by VU

Broadcasting, along with WVUT-TV and WVUB-FM (Blazer 91.1).

The new WFML will continue a long standing tradition of carrying Purdue

Boilermaker Basketball and Football, along with updates from Network

Indiana and full local news coverage.

We will be working closely with the Vincennes University Foundation and

other area organizations to re-focus WFML’s attention on the needs and

interests of our local community,” said VU Broadcasting’s Director of

Operations Nichole Carie. “This focus is one of the most important

responsibilities of a broadcast station and we are excited to restore that

local feel on WFML. It not only benefits our community, but also our

broadcasting students as they learn what broadcasting is all about.”

ABOUT WFML 96.7

The WFML call letters are some of the oldest in the state of Indiana, so it

is only fitting that they would be licensed to the Foundation representing

Indiana’s First College. The VU Foundation has held the license for WFML at

96.7 FM since the 1980’s. The station was operated by the VU Broadcasting

Department from that point until 2002, when it was leased to Media Five

Marketing. In 2007 the station was then leased to DLC Media, based in

Washington, Indiana.

VU Broadcasting will begin operation of WFML on April 1 with a new format

to be officially rolled out on Sunday, April 2.