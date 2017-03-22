Changes coming to WFML

Read the official news releases from DLC Media and Vincennes University concerning local radio changes…
DLC MEDIA NEWS RELEASE ON WFML CHANGES
The Local Marketing Agreement between DLC Media, Inc. and Vincennes University Foundation radio station WFML-FM 96.7 will come to an end March 31st at Midnight. DLC has operated WFML 96.7 for the past ten years, winning two consecutive five-year terms to operate the radio station on VU’s behalf. The station is currently a “Jack FM” format. However, the Jack FM will not remain on WFML.
Dave Crooks is the President and General Manager of DLC Media, Inc. ‘We’ve enjoyed our partnership with Vincennes University Broadcasting. However, VU has decided to program WFML in-house after allowing commercial companies the opportunity to operate WFML for the past fifteen years. I respect their decision and wish them nothing but success with their new programming.” Crooks added, “We hope our ten year investment has helped fund several scholarships for the VU Foundation. It’s always a pleasure to partner with Indiana’s First College.”
DLC Media, Inc. owns and operates 9 radio stations in the Terre Haute TV Market. The company is based in Washington, Indiana where they operate WAMW-FM Memories 107.9 and The General 95.9 & 1580 WAMW as well as five more Radio stations in the Terre Haute Metro.
DLC Media recently purchased WAKO-FM and WAKO-AM in Lawrenceville, Illinois. The WAKO-FM format was changed to “Lite 103” featuring Light Adult Contemporary music. Lite 103 is also the exclusive local radio station for Chicago Cubs Baseball.
DLC Media, Inc. also announced this week they are launching a new radio station which will serve Lawrence and Knox Counties. According to Crooks, a new Classic Country format will be on the air soon at 99.3 FM and 910 AM. It will be called “The Legend”.
VINCENNES UNIVERSITY NEWS RELEASE ON WFML CHANGES
Vincennes University Broadcasting is excited to announce
that it will resume operation of local Vincennes radio station 96.7 WFML-FM
beginning April 1, 2017. A renewed focus on the local community will be
enhanced by a new format and on-air staff, including Program Director and
longtime local broadcaster Dane Foley, a VU alumnus. WFML’s new station
format will be fully revealed on April 2.
“I believe that we are going to fill a musical hole in our market,” said
WFML General Manager Kevin Watson. “While we have enjoyed our working
agreement with DLC Media over the past decade, we are even more thrilled
about the opportunities that operating WFML in-house will provide for our
listeners, our local community and our students.”
DLC Media, based in Washington, Indiana, has operated the station for the
past 10 years under a series of formats and moniker’s including; “True
Country-The Fox,” MAX, Max Rock and JackFM, which is the current station
name. On March 31, 2017 DLC Media’s lease with Vincennes University will
come to an end and the station will once again be operated by VU
Broadcasting, along with WVUT-TV and WVUB-FM (Blazer 91.1).
The new WFML will continue a long standing tradition of carrying Purdue
Boilermaker Basketball and Football, along with updates from Network
Indiana and full local news coverage.
We will be working closely with the Vincennes University Foundation and
other area organizations to re-focus WFML’s attention on the needs and
interests of our local community,” said VU Broadcasting’s Director of
Operations Nichole Carie. “This focus is one of the most important
responsibilities of a broadcast station and we are excited to restore that
local feel on WFML. It not only benefits our community, but also our
broadcasting students as they learn what broadcasting is all about.”
ABOUT WFML 96.7
The WFML call letters are some of the oldest in the state of Indiana, so it
is only fitting that they would be licensed to the Foundation representing
Indiana’s First College. The VU Foundation has held the license for WFML at
96.7 FM since the 1980’s. The station was operated by the VU Broadcasting
Department from that point until 2002, when it was leased to Media Five
Marketing. In 2007 the station was then leased to DLC Media, based in
Washington, Indiana.
VU Broadcasting will begin operation of WFML on April 1 with a new format
to be officially rolled out on Sunday, April 2.