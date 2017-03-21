Mildred Marie Julia Willis Bringwald, 100, passed on March 20, 2017 at Colonial Assisted Living.

Millie was born on March 17, 1917 in Vincennes, the daughter of Charles and Ella (Harting) Willis. She married Leo W. Bringwald on April 23, 1938 and he preceded her in death on December 19, 1998.

Millie was a homemaker and a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was an avid golfer and a world traveler. Millie also loved to play cards with her sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Riggle (Jim); five grandchildren, Mary Lange (Jed), Lisa Megal (Aaron), Jamie Riggle (Krystle), Joe Bringwald and Michael Rudisel; two step grandchildren, Brandon Riggle and Kevin Riggle and twenty-two Great Grandchildren. Millie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo Bringwald and a son, Bill Bringwald; six sisters and two brothers, Thelma Organ (Jim), Esther Williams (Kenny), Wilma Teising (Chuck) Norma Helert (Bob), Doris Lankford (Delbert), Patty Hunter (Lee), Roy Willis(Shirley) and Loren Willis (Ruth).

Funeral services for Millie will be held at noon on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Maxwell officiating. Entombment will follow in Tower II Mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with Millie’s family from 10:00 am until the hour of service time of noon on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to Millie’s family and friends at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com.