Knox County has a new Highway Superintendent

The Knox County Commissioners made it official last night.

On a 3-nothing vote the Commissioners agreed to hire Benji Boyd as their new County Highway Superintendent.

Commission President Kelli Streeter says Boyd comes with over 30-years of experience as an engineer and county highway superintendent.

She says although Boyd is getting hired in late, that won’t impact the county’s plans for road paving this summer.

Boyd has worked for the past 20-years as County Highway Superintendent in Sullivan County. He is also a licensed engineer which means part of his salary is reimbursable through the state.

Boyd is expected to begin his new position April 1st.