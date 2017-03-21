Knox Commissioners considering creating a fund to recover 300k

Ben Roeger, a certified public accountant presented the Knox County Commissioners last night with a draft resolution that would establish a cumulative capital investment fund and look to recover over 300-thousand dollars in property taxes lost due to a change in the way the Department of Local Government Finance calculates the tax levy for local municiplalites.

Roeger, who is employed by the Knox County Council indicated an appeal of the county’s 2017 property tax levy failed. He says Knox County was one of 11-counties who received less funding due to a change the DLGF made without notifying the counties that would be effected by the funding formula.

Roeger indicated that efforts are underway for counties to recoup the lost revenue through a bill pending in the Indiana General Assembly. The Cumulative Capital Development fund would establish a new tax rate of .0333 percent which can be used for capital improvements.

The Commissioners decided to take the measure under review at this time.