Kevin R. Langford, 50, of Vincennes, passed away at 12:06 pm Sunday March 19, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

He was born May 13, 1966 in Vincennes to Bill and Carolyn (Junkin) Langford.

Kevin had worked at Perdue Farms.

Surviving are his parents, William and Debbie Langford of Vincennes; his brothers, Steve Langford of Vincennes, and Todd Langford of Washington; his aunt and uncle, Jack and Ginger Junkin of Bicknell; fiancé, Becky Shackelford; step brother, Michael Updike of Vincennes; and step sister, Michelle Voltz of Vincennes.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Langford and two uncles, Don and Ed Junkin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday March 22, 2017 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Howder officiating. There will be no burial. Visitation will be from 10-11 am before the service. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com