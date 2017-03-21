JACK-FM leaving Vincennes

Jack-FM will be leaving 96.7…read the official announcement from our General Manager.

As the President and General Manager of DLC Media, Inc. I want to thank the Vincennes University Foundation for the opportunity to operate Radio Station WFML 96.7 for the past 10 years. Our Local Marketing Agreement will end March 31st. VU has decided to program WFML on their own. They have told me they won’t be keeping the Jack FM Format. I’m not aware what the new format will be on 96.7 WFML. However, we wish our friends at VU the best as they launch a new format April 1st. For the many Jack FM fans, DLC Media has launched Jack FM on WZJK 105.5 in Terre Haute. You can always listen to Jack FM when you drive north. Eventually we will add streaming to WZJK. We also own Lite 103 WAKO-FM in Lawrenceville. It features Lite Hits and Cubs Baseball. We plan on launching a new radio station for the Lawrenceville and Vincennes area this week – 99.3 FM & 910 AM The Legend WAKO, home of Classic Country. Plus, we still have the flagship station, Memories 107.9 WAMW-FM in Washington for Classic Hits and The General 95.9 & 1580 WAMW with Four Star Country and Reds Baseball.