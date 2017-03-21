Heidi Nichole Lewis, 26, of Vincennes, passed away at 1:00 pm Saturday March 18, 2017 at Indiana University in Indianapolis.

She was born October 21, 1990 in Knox County to Daniel Edward and Shelli (McRoberts) Lewis Jr.

Heidi had worked at Taco Bell/KFC for six years. She enjoyed listening to music, especially MGK, writing poems, and playing cars with her son Oliver who was her life and enjoyed taking him to the park. Heidi was the life of the party, always knew how to make everyone smile and left a mark on many hearts.

Surviving are her mother and step father, Shelli and Paul Arroyo of Vincennes; her son, Oliver Daniel DeMoura of Vincennes; her grandmother, Carolyn McRoberts; her brothers and sisters, Destiny (fiancé Michael Mitchell) Daily of Vincennes, Garrett Daily of Vincennes, Ashley Lewis of Vincennes; her uncle, Mike McRoberts; her best friend, Megan McCarter; and her friend Audrey Metheney.

Preceding her in death were her father, Daniel Edward Lewis Jr; her grandfather, Tommy McRoberts; and her brother, Danny Boy Lewis III.

Graveside services will be held at 2:15 pm Wednesday March 22, 2017 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com