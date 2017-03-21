Environmental Study on the final leg of I69 under review

Its officially entering the home stretch. INDOT has announced plans for the final section of the I-69 project. The state has received the results of an Environmental Impact Study, and will be reviewing the detail of the report for the project which will include 10 exits with 16 overpasses from Martinsville to Indianapolis. INDOT says the route would involve continued upgrades to State Road 37. The final stage is expected to cost the state $1.5 billion. The current Bloomington to Martinsville section of I-69 is set to be finished next year.