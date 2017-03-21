Daily arrests

KNOX COUNTY

Knox Mugshots

-At 10:21 last night, Vincennes police were called to a complaint about a family fight. On the scene in the 900 block of North 12th, officers arrested 44-year-old David S. Gordon. He’s charged with resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

-A local man was jailed after a theft investigation at Wal Mart in Vincennes. Officers were called to the department store at 9:30 last night. Arrested for theft was 36-year-old Ryan Shreve of Vincennes.

– The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 39-year-old Chanord Sago yesterday afternoon. He is charged with driving without a license.

– 23-year-old Ashley Ann Paul was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department just before 3:00 p.m. yesterday. Paul is charged with resisting law enforcement.

– 38-year-old Terry Timberlake was arrested by Vincennes Police just before 7:00 p.m. last night. He is charged with two counts of theft.

– The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on a pair of drug charged late last night. 20-year-old Malik Devlon Spencer was charged with possession of meth and a controlled substance, as well as carrying a handgun without a license and visiting a common nuisance.

DAVIESS COUNTY

36-year-old Christopher Hillyard of Washington was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department yesterday. He was wanted on a failure to appear warrant. Bond was set at $2000 and bond was posted.

Daviess Mugshots