$400,000 drug find on I70 in Putnam County

Monday afternoon around 1:46, an Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement trooper stopped a tractor-trailer combination on eastbound Interstate 70 near the 41 mile-marker for a routine compliance inspection. During conversations with the occupants, the trooper developed probable cause for a vehicle search and requested additional ISP CVED troopers.

During a search of the cab, troopers found (609) Marijuana edibles, (1497) Marijuana smoking devices, (456) ounces of Marijuana syrup, (7) pounds of Marijuana plant, (400) controlled substance pills, and (20) Fentanyl transdermal patches, inside suitcases within the cab area.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Christian Calmus of Phoenix, AZ.

The passenger was identified as 34-year-old Sergo Guyumjian of Flushing, NY.

Both men were incarcerated in the Putnam County Jail on felony charges of Dealing Marijuana over (10) pounds and Possession of Narcotic drugs.

The tractor-trailer loaded with seafood was enroute from California to New York.

The New York street value is estimated at $400,000.