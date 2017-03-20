Weekend jail reports

DAVIESS COUNTY

-Saturday, Washington Police arrested 23-year-old Veronica Perez Cruz of Washington. She’s charged with operating while intoxicated with endangerment and operating while intoxicated with greater than .08 but less than .15 BAC. Bond was set at $2000.

-A Plainville man was jailed on Saturday for operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance. 28-year-old Roger Salmon was booked in at 9:42 pm Saturday on the charge. No bond was set.

-Indiana State Police arrested 57-year-old Jay A Longtin of Nashville Tennessee Sunday for operating while intoxicated. Bond was posted.

-Tommy I Jenkins, 37, of Detroit Michigan was jailed Sunday for possession of marijuana and reckless driving. The arrest made by state police. Bond was posted.

-22-year-old Logan Sipes of Washington was arrested by state troopers for operating while intoxicated on Sunday. Bond was posted.

-The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 20-year-old Logan C. Grannan of Petersburg Sunday for operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance. Bond was posted.

KNOX COUNTY

–34-year-old Jimmy Rather of Vincennes was arrested Sunday around 1 pm for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

–Vincennes Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of Harrison Street around 9:45 Saturday night. Officers located and arrested 24-year-old Travis Allen for resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a syringe, reckless possession of paraphernalia. Allen was also found to be wanted on a warrant out of Daviess County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department assisted in making the arrest.

-At 9 on Sunday night, officers arrested 46-year-old Paula J. Livermore of Vincennes. She was arrested at 6th and College for public intoxication. Also charged was 30-year-old Michael Ray Livermore. He’s facing a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

– Indiana State Police Arrested 19-year-old Miles Crawford early Sunday morning. Crawford is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

– 36-year-old Seth Sailer was arrested by Bicknell Police Sunday morning. Sailer is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

– 21-year-old Bryce Browner was arrested by Indiana State Police Sunday morning. He is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

– 33-year-old Lafaette Garrett was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Sunday evening. Garrett is charged with driving with a suspended license.

– Vincennes Police arrested 25-year-old Jacquelyn Nicole McPherson on Sunday night. McPherson is charged with criminal trespass and theft.

-Three people were jailed after Saturday morning traffic stop in Vincennes. The vehicle was stopped at 4:04-am at 6th and Manilla. 20-year-old Harrison Parker Smith of Carmel was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol and cited for not using headlights when required. 19-year-old Benjamin P. Kean of Noblesville and 18-year-old Cameran W. Skiver-Whitney of Indianapolis were jailed for unlawful consumption of alcohol.

