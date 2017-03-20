Verna L. Meyer, 82, of Vincennes, passed away at 3:37 AM Saturday March 18, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born May 6, 1934 in Oaktown to Otto C. and Pauline A. (Hall) Vollmer.

Verna worked for over 50 years on Main street working at Stassan Hastings, Gimbel Bond, Night and Day Lingerie, and Fleur de Leis. She belonged to the St. John Lutheran Church, the downtown merchants, and helped with Red Skelton murals.

Surviving is her son, Mark Meyer of Vincennes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nolan Meyer; and a brother, Richard Vollmer.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday March 22, 2017 at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Ron Maxwell officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Tuesday at Goodwin Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com