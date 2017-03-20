State Senators Bassler and Messmer talk ISTEP on “Meet Your Legislator”

State Senator Eric Bassler of Washington says individuals expecting a quick fix for the ISTEP test are going to be disappointed.

Speaking on WVUT’s Meet Your Legislators Program Saturday, Bassler says the state will probably continue using the current exam for at least another year or two while they work through the issues.

State Senator Mark Messmer of Jasper says its going to take a testing company working with educators to create a standardized test that better meets our standards.

Messmer says the administration of the test went much smoother this year after technical glitches impacted grading results last year.

He also believes measuring a child’s comprehension shouldn’t come down to one exam that determines whether they advance to the next grade level.