Severe Weather Week underway

It’s Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness week in Indiana.

It’s a time to get your plans together on how you will respond when storms and floods strike.

This is the first year that the National Weather Service has added flood preparedness to yearly awareness campaign.

When it comes to storms, as we know we are ahead of the game. It’s not even storm season and we’ve already had 11 tornado touchdowns in Indiana in 2017.

Tomorrow at 10:15am and 7:35 pm there are storm and tornado test drills scheduled. Emergency agencies and broadcasters will put out the warnings and everyone is being asked to put their emergency plans in place and act as they would in an actual emergency in order to be prepared when the storms do hit. If there is stormy weather tomorrow, the tests will be rescheduled.

For more in Severe Weather Preparedness week, check out the Knox County Emergency Management Facebook page.