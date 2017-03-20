Etta Mildred McGuyer, 98, passed away on March 17, 2017 at 2:12pm in Good Samaritan Hospital.

She was born in Golden Gate, Illinois on October 2, 1918 to Burley and Betsey (Garris) Haggard.

Etta was a woman of strong faith evident in the selfless love she gave her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, a good laugh, and caring for others. A member of the Four Square Church for many years in which she was one of the founding members and had also worked at Hamilton Glass and Reynolds Hoover Manufacturing.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Etta Whitmer of Robinson, Illinois; a sister, Charlene Anderson of Vincennes; four grandchildren, Keith McGuyer of Albia, Iowa, Ginger Miller of Killion, Texas, Candi McGuyer of Hubert, North Carolina, and Dean McGuyer and his wife Stacy of Bruceville; nine great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Etta was preceded in death by her husband, Albert McGuyer; a daughter, Darlene Andrews Crandall; a son, Ronald McGuyer; her parents, Burl and Betsey Haggard; two brothers, Burl Deon Haggard, and Vernard Haggard; two sisters, Mary Dardeen, Inadeen Carrie; and Son-in-law, Robert Whitmer.

Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements which will be officiated by Danny Crowley in a private family gathering one hour prior to leaving for private graveside services at Mt Carmel, Illinois.

Memorials may be made in loving memory to the donor’s choice and online condolences may be made at www.goodwinfamilyfh.com