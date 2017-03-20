Domestic battery and drug arrests in Lawrence County, IL.

-Lawrenceville Police arrested a Sumner woman following a domestic dispute Sunday. Police charged 42 year-old Elaina Tolliver with domestic battery. Tolliver was taken to the Lawrence County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.

-Lawrence County authorities arrested a Mt. Carmel man on drug-related charges over the weekend. Authorities arrested 19 year-old Joshua Dill in Bridgeport. Dill was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Dill was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.