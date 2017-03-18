State police find a pound of pot in Jasper

Yesterday, State Police and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department K9 , visited a local shipping company to investigate for possible shipments of narcotics. After a positive K9 alert was given on a suspicious package, officers obtained a search warrant and found the box to contain nearly one pound of marijuana, wrapped with coffee beans.

Just before 10-am, the police delivered the package to 802 Hasenour Avenue in Jasper. 49 year old Amaleah Black-Smiley came to the door and when asked, identified herself by a different name, but the same name listed as the intended recipient of the package. After taking delivery of the box, Black-Smiley was placed in custody for marijuana possession.