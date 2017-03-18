Area crime blotter

DAVIESS COUNTY

-Beau Russell, 24 of Alfordsville, was jailed for battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. State Police made the arrest. He was booked into the security center at 3:11 pm yesterday. No bond was set.

-A Washington City Police investigation resulted in charges against 23-year-old Andrew Knepp of Washington. He was jailed at 7:21 last night for leaving the scene of an accident, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and being a habitual traffic offender. No bond was set.

-23-year-old Kurtis Fuesler of Washington was arrested last night by city police for public intoxication. He was jailed without bond.

KNOX COUNTY ARRESTS

-A Vincennes man is facing several possession charges after a 1:25-am traffic stop today. Police stopped 21-year-old Mathew Adam Patton at North 10th and Perry. Upon investigation, he was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe, a felony; and misdemeanor counts of marijuana and paraphernalia possession. He was also found to have no financial responsibility for the vehicle.

-Vincennes police made an arrested in a burglary investigation. They were called to the 700 block of North 6th where Kennnith Lloyd Kelley was arrested for Level 6 Felony Burglary.

-The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29-year-old Robert Alumbaugh for burglary and two counts of theft. He was jailed at 4:33 yesterday.

-Robert Baker was arrested by state police in Knox County yesterday for driving while suspended and operating a motorboat while intoxicated.

-Chelsea Watts, 23 years old arrested by state police Friday for reckless driving.

-Cody Fellows, 33 was jailed just before 2 this morning for operating while intoxicated. The arrest was made by state police.