Sad news today, concerning a broadcast colleague in the region. Stuart K. Lankford has passed away. He was the former owner of WAKO Radio in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Lankford actually founded the station over 60 years ago and is considered a broadcast pioneer for Southeast Illinois and Southwest Indiana. He was owner and operator of WAKO up until this past year. Lankford was 87; services are pending at Emmons, Macey and Steffey Funeral Home in Lawrenceville.