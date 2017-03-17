Robert Bruce “Bob” Bobe, 70, of Bruceville, passed away on March 15, 2017, at Good Samaritan Hospital.

He was born in Vincennes on September 4, 1946, to Bruce Edward and Helen Louise Atkinson Bobe.

Robert grew up in Vincennes and attended Lincoln High School where he played football until his junior year. His family then moved to Bruceville. He finished that year at Bruceville High School and was then a member of the first graduating class of North Knox in 1964. He attended Vincennes University, received a BS degree in agriculture from Purdue University and an MS degree in education from Purdue University. He married Peggy Frances Sartor on August 13, 1967.

He was an excellent trap shooter, a lifeguard while at Purdue, a trombone player in the Fellowship Band, which was a gospel group made up of family and friends, and he earned his pilot’s license many years ago. He enjoyed working with computers and writing his own programs, growing huge gardens, and taking pictures. He always said that one of his life goals was to be an amazing grandpa like the one he had – William Barnett Atkinson. He successfully reached his goal.

Early in his career, he worked for Swift in ag chemical sales and Lely in farm equipment sales. He taught agriculture for nearly 5 years at Rockville High School in Rockville, Indiana, before moving back to Bruceville. After teaching agriculture at North Knox High School for the next 35 years, he retired in 2011. While at NK, he served as the sponsor for FFA and Young Farmers.

He is survived by his children Jenny Moreland and her husband, Jamie, of Bruceville, Michael Bobe of Bruceville, and Amy Bobe-Queen of Bicknell; grandchildren Zachary Moreland, Nicholas Moreland, and Anthony Moreland of Bruceville, and Alysha Queen and Nathan Queen of Bicknell; brothers Bill Bobe and his wife, Betty, of Bruceville, and Henry Bobe of Sullivan; sister-in-law Betty Roark of Sumner, Illinois; 4 nieces, 4 nephews, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife on January 9, 2016, and his parents.

Friends may visit from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the North Knox Jr/Sr High School Auxiliary Gym. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home Bruceville Chapel with Jim Beery officiating. He will be laid to rest at Bruceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or other items, the family requests that donations be made to the North Knox Scholarship Foundation, 508 W. 11th St., Bicknell, IN 47512, in memory of Mr. Bobe to benefit future graduates of NKHS. Online condolences may be made at www.fredrickandson.com.