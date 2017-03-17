Good Sam Foundation make it’s move





The Good Samaritan Foundation held a ribbon cutting to commemorate their official move to a new location. Previously located in the Memorial building, the foundation is now in its new home at the Sixth Street Grouseland entrance of the hospital by outpatient Physical Therapy.

The Foundation has also announced an effort to build a new conference center at the hospital, where the former Memorial Building stood. Foundation Director Gary Hackney says the new conference center will be used for various hospital functions, and will be made available to community groups and organizations as well. It will be approximately 3,000 square feet, large enough to accommodate 250 people. The conference center will also have a small kitchenette on-site for any group that needs it, and can be divided into three smaller sections for groups not needing such a large space.

Good Samaritan CEO, Rob McLin, noted that the floor of the conference center will be special. Good Samaritan plans to use the concrete facade from the old Memorial Building and incorporate it into the floor of the conference center, adding hospital history to a new building. Limestone and other materials from the historic buildings will also be used in the construction of the conference center.