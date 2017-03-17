FAFSA deadline extended to 4/15





Indiana’s deadline for seeking college financial aid is being extended by about a month.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education says the previous March 10 deadline for submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid has been changed to April 15. The agency says that’s because of troubles with a federal data retrieval tool that complicated the application process for families.

State higher education Commissioner Teresa Lubbers says all prospective college student should complete the application as soon as possible.

The FAFSA form is used for determining eligibility for federal and state financial aid, along with many college scholarship awards.