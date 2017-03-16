Vincennes Parks unveil 5 year plan

Vincennes Parks Superintendent Steve Beaman

The Vincennes Parks & Recreation Department gave the public a glimpse into the future they hope to create in Vincennes in the next five to ten years.

A public forum followed last night’s Parks Board meeting. At that forum, Parks Superintendent Steve Beaman gave a rundown of projects they hope to get off the ground as a part of their 5 year master plan. Beaman says that while parks are ever changing, the importance of having quality parks in Vincennes remains the same.

Some of the projects the department are either already working on or will be in the new future include installing fitness equipment and redoing the basketball court at Lester Square, making a plan to regularly remove brush at Four Lakes Park, and a complete renovation of the 80-year-old enclosed shelter house at Gregg Park.

The latter is on the national register of historic places, and any construction would need to stick to certain guidelines. That’s why Beaman hopes to secure a Historical Preservation Grant for the project, the same grant that was used to secure funding for the renovation of Vincennes Police Headquarters, which is also on the register.

Some suggestions made by those attending the meeting include a second skate park in Vincennes, updated play equipment and a greater number of water fountains that are easier for young children to use. Beaman noted that all of those suggested will be taken under advisement.