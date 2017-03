ISP arrested a 22-year-old Newburgh man on numerous drug charges early this morning. Thomas Andrew Vanbibber was arrested for possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and a controlled substance, as well as dealing in marijuana. Troopers stopped the mini-van Vanbibber was driving near Jefferson Street in Vincennes. The officer smelled marijuana and a search turned up pot, paraphernalia along with hallucinogenic mushrooms. The incident took place at 12:40-am today.