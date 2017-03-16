Numerous arrests on the daily jail report

DAVIESS ARRESTS

-31-year-old Kristie R. Quiggins of Washington was jailed on a petition to revoke a suspended sentence for possession of meth. Bond was set at $5000.

-28-year-old Stephen Lofton of Washington was arrested on a petition to revoke a suspended sentence, possession of paraphernalia, theft and four counts of fraud. No bond was set.

-Indiana State Police picked up 55-year-old Billy Trabant on a failure to appear warrant. No bond was set.

-State Police arrested 37-year-old Angela D. Pedraza of Washington for failure to appear. Bond was posted.

-The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44-year-old Jon A. Postlewaite of Oblong, Illinois on a petition to revoke a suspended sentence. No bond was set.

Daviess Mugshots

KNOX ARRESTS

-42-year-old Christopher Mullins was jailed at 5:38 this morning in Knox County for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child under 16 and for invasion of privacy.

– Indiana State Police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas Burke just before midnight last night. Burke is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

-Vincennes Police stopped 25-year-old Shayla Dawn Robinson of Vincennes last night at 7:30 for a traffic offense at Hart and Kimmel. She was charged with being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 Felony.

-Police officers in Vincennes were called to the 1000 block of North 11th at 3:30 yesterday afternoon. They were investigating a domestic complaint. 47-year-old Scott M. Tumey was arrested on the scene for possession of marijuana.

– The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29-year-old Katherine West yesterday morning. She is charged with failure to appear.

– The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 26-year-old man on drug charges just after noon yesterday. Jeremy Shane Cooper is charged with one count of paraphernalia and two counts of possession of marijuana.

– 28-year-old Jedidiah Mills was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon for theft.

– 23-year-old Andrew Knepp was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Knepp was booked into the Knox County Jail just before noon Wednesday.

– The Knox County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21-year-old Latasha Anna Pierce Wednesday. Pierce is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

– 25-year-old Kendly Baptiste was arrested for Disordely conduct. He was booked into the Knox County Jail at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday morning.

– 28-year-old Ashley Lynn Brand was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Knox Mugshots