Man sentenced on drug crimes

A Lawrenceville man was sentenced on methamphetamine related charges. 57 year-old Kedley Newlin was sentenced to 235 months of imprisonment and five years of supervised release following his imprisonment. Newlin previously pleaded guilty to two counts in a federal indictment. Newlin was charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. The total amount of methamphetamine involved in the conspiracy was 50 grams or more of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “ice.” Newlin was also charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.